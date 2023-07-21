Advantage Australia! Christine Sinclair's saved penalty sees Canada and Nigeria share spoils to give Women's World Cup co-hosts early lead in Group B

Christine Sinclair saw her penalty saved as Canada and Nigeria's goalless draw gave World Cup co-hosts Australia the advantage in Group B on Friday.

Nigeria and Canada play out goalless draw

Sinclair denied from the spot by Nnadozie

Australia two points clear in Group B after the first games

TELL ME MORE: It was the Olympic champions, Canada, that started this match well, with Sinclair, the all-time top goal-scorer in international football, curling an effort not far off target from the edge of the box while defender Kadeisha Buchanan saw a shot in the box thwarted by a vital block after she come forward for a corner.

But Nigeria grew into the match and started to turn the screw as the first half went on, with Canada goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan producing a smart stop to deny Ifeoma Onumonu as she tried her luck from around 20 yards. There was a not-so-smart moment from the shot-stopper before the break, though, as she misjudged a ball over the top to Asisat Oshoala and left Nigeria with an open goal to aim at, only for Ashley Lawrence to save her blushes by intercepting the Barcelona striker's cut-back to Francisca Ordega at the perfect moment.

A few minutes into the second half, Canada had the perfect chance to take the lead in what was proving to be a tricky encounter but, after being brought down in the area by Ordega, the usually reliable Sinclair stuttered from the penalty spot as Chiamaka Nnadozie's strong hand denied the forward.

Moments after coming onto the pitch in the second half, Canada substitute Evelyne Viens had a chance to test Nnadozie in the box but stabbed her effort right at the goalkeeper as the chances dried up for both sides. A late red card for Deborah Abiodun aside, after a poor tackle on Lawrence, the game petered out from there in rather uneventful fashion to end in a goalless draw that will've pleased co-hosts Australia, with them two points clear at the top of Group B after beating Ireland on Thursday.

THE MVP: In what proved to be a cagey match, there were not too many stand-out performers but credit must be given to Nnadozie for her crucial save to deny Sinclair from 12 yards. The Nigeria goalkeeper hardly put a foot wrong all afternoon in Melbourne as she helped the Super Falcons keep a big clean sheet.

THE BIG LOSER: On the other side of that story, Sinclair will be hugely disappointed not to have converted the most glaring opportunity of the game. The 40-year-old is an icon in both Canada and the women's game and there will have been few that didn't expect her to put her nation ahead when she got this chance, one that could've given them the win in a very tight match.

WHAT NEXT? Canada return to action on July 26, when they take on an Ireland side that lost narrowly to Australia on the opening night. Nigeria, meanwhile, will play the Matildas the following day.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐⭐