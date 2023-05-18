Atletico Madrid target another Barcelona veteran! Jordi Alba the latest Blaugrana star to be linked with a move to the Spanish capital

Jordi Alba could be playing his last few games in a Barcelona kit, with Atletico Madrid looking to sign the veteran left-back this summer.

Atletico eager to sign a left-back

Considering a swoop for Jordi Alba

Alba's contract expires in 2024

WHAT HAPPENED? Atletico Madrid are looking to rejuvenate their defence before next season, particularly the left side, and are keen on signing Barcelona legend Jordi Alba this summer, according to a report from Mundo Deportivo's Ferran Martinez.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Blaugrana owe him around €38 million of salary due to deferred wages this summer, and with the 34-year-old's contract with the Catalans set to expire in 2024, Joan Laporta and the sporting management might either offer him a fresh deal with a pay cut or offload him this summer, considering their financial constraints and their desperation to bring back Lionel Messi.

Although Alba has reiterated his desire to stay at Camp Nou, Alejandro Balde's emergence at left-back has reduced Alba to a limited role under Xavi this season, and his prominence in the team is only going to diminish next season. However, both the board and the manager acknowledge the fact that Alba can still contribute to the team in some capacity.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Barcelona could use Atletico's interest in Alba as a means to acquire the services of Yannick Carrasco, who has been one of the key members for Diego Simeone and has played a major role in helping Los Rojiblancos challenge for the second spot in La Liga following some tremendous performances since the turn of the year.

Of course, Al-Hilal are also on the prowl for Alba, according to the same report, but Barcelona have the better option of working a deal with Atletico that benefits both clubs: the Madrid outfit get Alba, the La Liga champions get Carrasco for a reduced fee.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA AND ATLETICO MADRID? Following their 4-2 win over Espanyol last weekend, Barcelona have already wrapped up the league. They host Real Sociedad at the Camp Nou this Saturday, May 20.

Meanwhile, Los Colchoneros will hope to overcome the scars of their 1-0 defeat away at Elche when they host Copa del Rey runners-up Osasuna on Sunday, May 21.