Atletico Madrid open talks with Almeria midfielder Stefan Dzodic over summer transfer despite €40m release clause

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Atletico Madrid have opened preliminary discussions to sign Almeria midfielder Stefan Dzodic as the Spanish capital club begin planning their recruitment ahead of next summer's transfer window. The 21-year-old Serbia international is protected by a €40 million (£33m/$45m) release clause and a long-term deal running until June 2032.

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Rojiblancos contact Serbian midfielder's camp

According to Marca, Atletico sporting directors have initiated conversations with representatives of the 21-year-old midfielder to lay the groundwork for a 2027 summer switch. While no formal agreement has been reached yet, Metropolitano hierarchy view the Serbia international as an ideal long-term cornerstone for their engine room. Moving early is intended to help the Liga giants stay ahead of rival suitors.

Strong club relations aid negotiations

Securing the youngster's signature will require delicate negotiations given the strength of his current employers' bargaining position. Because Dzodic is tied down in Andalusia until the summer of 2032 with a €40m buyout clause inserted into his contract, the second-tier outfit are under no immediate pressure to sanction a cut-price sale.

However, the report notes that the positive institutional relationship between the two Spanish clubs could allow Atletico to negotiate a transfer fee below that release figure. Recruitment chiefs in Madrid have closely tracked the midfielder's progress and are convinced that his current output and room for growth justify a concerted push over the coming months.

French arrival shines in Spain

Dzodic has developed rapidly since joining Almeria from French side Montpellier B in the summer of 2025. During his debut 2025-26 campaign in Spain, the midfielder made 33 regular-season appearances - registering one goal and two assists - before adding one strike across four promotion play-off outings as his team suffered an aggregate final defeat to Malaga.

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Continuing his upward trajectory into the 2026-27 La Liga 2 season, the Serbian has already contributed one goal and one assist across 10 league outings. His consistent displays in the middle of the park have helped head coach Garcia Pimienta guide the club into automatic promotion contention during the opening months of the campaign.

Promotion push continues at Girona

While Atletico plan to advance talks with the player's camp ahead of the summer window, Dzodic's immediate focus remains on helping Almeria return to the Spanish top flight. Pimienta's side currently sit second in the Liga 2 standings on 26 points from 12 matches, trailing leaders Castellon by a single point. They will look to maintain that pressure when they travel to face Girona on Matchday 13 on Sunday, November 8.