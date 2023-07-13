Cash only! Atalanta not interested in Man Utd players being included in deal for Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United have offered Atalanta players in addition to cash for star striker Rasmus Hojlund, but this has been rejected by the Serie A side.

Hojlund is Man United's top target

Atalanta demanding £85m

Two United players offered to reduce the fee

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester United are in the market for a striker and have singled out La Dea hitman Hojlund as their preferred target. Owing to FFP restrictions, United have offered cash and players, reported to be Fred and Donny van de Beek, but this has been rejected out-of-hand by Atalanta.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Italian side want strictly cash for the 20-year-old, and according to The Athletic, value the Danish forward at €100m (£85m/€111m).

AND WHAT'S MORE: FFP restrictions mean that United won't meet Atalanta's demands, and the idea of throwing players into the deal is to bring the cash payment down. United could move on to other targets should Atalanta refuse to budge.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UNITED? United will try to find a way to break the stalemate with Atalanta, but with Hojlund only one year in to a four-year contract, the Italian side hold all the cards in negotiations.