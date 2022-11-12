Atalanta vs Inter: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Atalanta against Inter on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Serie A heavyweights Inter will face Atalanta in a battle to climb up the table on Sunday at the Gewiss Stadium in the final league fixture of 2022. Simeone Inzaghi's men thrashed Bologna 6-1 midweek and will be heading into this fixture brimming with confidence. However, they are significantly behind leaders Napoli in the title race after a slow start and sit in the fifth spot with 27 points from 14 matches. They have struggled on the road this season and have lost four of their last six away fixtures and have conceded at least two goals. So Milan Skriniar and his teammates have to be on their toes at Bergamo to avoid any further embarrassment.

On the other hand, Atalanta have not won against Inter since 2018 and will want to make amends to this record on what will be Gian Piero Gasperini's 500th Serie A match in charge since 2000. They find themselves going through a brief rough patch of form and have lost their last two matches against Napoli and Lecce respectively to slip to the sixth spot with 27 points after 14 rounds.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Atalanta vs Inter date & kick-off time

Game: Atalanta vs Inter Date: November 13, 2022 Kick-off: 6:30 am ET / 11:30 am BST / 5:00 pm IST Venue: Gewiss Stadium, Bergamo Live Stream: fubo TV (start with a free trial)

How to watch Atalanta vs Inter on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

In the UK, the clash between Juventus and Inter can be watched live on BT Sport 2 with live streaming available on the BT Player.

In India, the Sports18 Network has the broadcast rights for Serie A games, with steaming on Voot Select.

Atalanta team news and squad

La Dea will be without Marten De Roon, Davide Zappacosta and Luis Muriel.

Duvan Zapata is set to lead the line and will be supported by Ademola Lookman who has scored six goals for Atalanta so far this season.

Possible Atalanta XI: Musso; Toloi, Demiral, Djimsiti; Hateboer, Pasalic, Koopmeiners, Maehle; Ederson, Lookman; Zapata

Position Players Goalkeepers Sportiello, Musso, Rossi, Bertini Defenders Hateboer, Djimsiti, Soppy, Zortea, Palomino, Scalvini, Maehle, Ruggeri, Toloi, Okoli, Demiral. Midfielders Koopmeiners, Ederson, Muratore, Pasalic, Malinovskyi, Lookman, Boga. Forwards Zapata, Hojlund.

Inter team news and squad

Inter will continue to miss Romelu Lukaku while Matteo Darmian is also a doubt. Marcelo Brozovic has fully recovered from injury and should feature in midfield.

Lautaro Martinez will keep his place in attack along with Edin Dzeko.

Possible Inter XI: Onana; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Dimarco; Martinez, Dzeko.