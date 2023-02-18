Aston Villa vs Arsenal: Lineups and LIVE updates

A win will be the only thing on the agenda for Arsenal as they take on Unai Emery's Aston Villa in the Premier League

Having squandered top spot - and an eight-point lead - to Manchester City in their 3-1 loss to the same team at home earlier this week, Arsenal will hope to put an end to their three-match winless streak in the Premier League when they visit Aston Villa, a game which will be another tricky fixture for Mikel Arteta and Co.

The Gunners seemed to be running away with the title as they seemed an unstoppable unit, accumulating 50 points at the halfway stage, the most points they have bagged at that stage in their history. However, after obtaining just one point out of a possible nine in their last three games, Arteta is left with plenty to ponder as his team is finally starting to expose chinks in their armour.

One might believe that facing Aston Villa in their own den shouldn't be a big challenge for a team as good as the Gunners, but such has been their form of late that even The Villans - who are in 11th place in the table and have lost their last two games - will prove to be a test of Arsenal's mettle.

A win today will propel the outfit from London back to the top of the table as they have played a game less than City, but a draw or a loss will further dent the spirits in the dressing room.

Aston Villa vs Arsenal confirmed lineups

Aston Villa XI (4-3-3): Martínez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Moreno; B. Kamara, Douglas Luiz, McGinn; Buendía, Watkins, Coutinho

Arsenal XI (4-2-3-1): Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Jorginho, Xhaka; Saka, Ødegaard, Trossard; Nketiah

Arsenal's upcoming fixtures

A tricky away trip to the King Power Stadium awaits Arteta's men next Saturday, 25th February, as they take on 13th-placed Leicester City. They will then welcome relegation-battling Everton on 1st March.