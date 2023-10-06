Aston Villa suffer massive blow as Jacob Ramsey endures 'reoccurrence' of metatarsal injury that sidelined him in July

- Ramsey suffered metatarsal injury in summer
- Ruled him out of early PL games
- Issue has resurfaced
WHAT HAPPENED? The 22-year-old was injured while playing for England during the U21 European Championships, and subsequently kept out for 10 weeks during the summer. He's only been back in the Villa line-up for a couple of weeks, but already the metatarsal issue he suffered in the summer has resurfaced, dealing Villa a major injury blow.
WHAT THEY SAID: According to manager Unai Emery, “He had some pains after the match he played on Saturday and after he felt something against Chelsea." Ramsey missed out on Villa's 1-0 Europa Conference League win over Zrinjski as a result, and it's currently unclear when he'll be back to full fitness.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ramsey's return to the first team coincided with two important victories, a 1-0 win against Chelsea and a 6-1 demolition of Brighton & Hove Albion. However, the talented academy graduate has been stopped in his tracks, after re-aggravating his injury in the latter game.
IN TWO PHOTOS:Getty Images(C)Getty Images
WHAT NEXT FOR ASTON VILLA? The Claret and Blue take on Wolves in Premier League action Sunday.