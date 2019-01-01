Asian Cup 2019: Sunil Chhetri to captain India against UAE

The Bengaluru FC skipper will don the captain’s armband in India's second match against UAE...

Sunil Chhetri will lead India in their second Group A fixture against UAE on Thursday at the Zayed Sports City Stadium, Abu Dhabi in the Asian Cup.

Chhetri is in fine form and scored a brace against Thailand to fire India to a thumping 4-1 victory over the War Elephants. He also became the second highest active goal-scorer in international football taking his tally to 67, which is two more than Lionel Messi.

India coach Stephen Constantine had mentioned in his very first press conference after taking charge of the Indian national team for his second stint that he would rotate his captains. The British coach is expected to continue with his rotational captaincy policy in the Asian Cup as well. This could possibly mean that there will be a new captain in the third group game.

During his brief but successful stint in charge of the Rwanda national team, he had used four separate captains over the course of eight months.

“I have rotated the captain since day one. When you have one captain you get only one voice. But if you have four captains, you get more voices from the team. We have new leaders,” Constantine had stated in November 2018.

India are currently at the top of the group standings with three points and a healthy goal difference.