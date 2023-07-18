'I got stuck with a loser coach' - Arturo Vidal slams Jorge Sampaoli for how he was treated at Flamengo

Arturo Vidal has torn into former manager Jorge Sampaoli, calling him a "loser coach" for the treatment meted out to him at Flamengo.

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich midfielder vented out his anger at the Argentine manager for a lack of playing time at Flamengo after making his debut for Athletico Paranaense. Vidal, who came on as a substitute during his new club in a 2-0 win over Bahia, shared his happiness over finally being able to play and criticised Sampaoli for failing to "appreciate" his players.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I am very happy to be playing. I was always ready to play, it was just that I got stuck with a loser coach who did not know how to appreciate his players," he said.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Although it was a trophy-laden stint with Flamengo for Vidal, where he won the Copa Libertadores and Brazilian Cup, his contract was terminated at the start of the year. During his stay in Rio de Janeiro, he played just 21 matches, recording two goals and four assists. However, he is now looking ahead to the future and aims to secure a starting position so that he can prove himself as a winner once again.

"All that is in the past now, I am happy now and I hope to be a starter in the upcoming matches and show everything that I have done over the course of my career, which is to be a winner," he stated.

WHAT NEXT? Vidal will be back in action against Vasco da Gama on Sunday in the Brazilian Serie A.