Arteta explains Jesus absence as Arsenal prepare to face Bodo/Glimt on artificial pitch

Gabriel Jesus will miss Arsenal's Europa League trip to Bodo/Glimt and Mikel Arteta has revealed why he hasn't travelled with the squad to Norway.

WHAT HAPPENED? There has been a mini meltdown within the Arsenal fanbase over the last couple of days ever since the news broke that Jesus had missed training ahead of the trip to Norway. It has now transpired that he will not be part of the travelling party for Thursday's game but it seems to be more of a precaution than anything major.

WHAT HE SAID: Ahead of the game, Arteta said: "We felt that with everything he’s been through in the last few weeks that it would be better for him to stay at home."

There is a worry that the Gunners will be susceptible to injuries given Bodo/Glimt play on an artificial pitch but the manager isn't unduly worried, he added: "We don’t know [if there's an increased risk of injury], a player can get injured on an artificial pitch, he can get injured in a training session. Obviously we do what we have to do to protect the players as much as we can, but at the end of the day, tomorrow for sure we are going to have 11 players on the pitch."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Given the pile-up of fixtures between now and the break for the World Cup, Arteta will want to avoid any more injuries at all costs. Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko are already unavailable and a second-string XI might be selected in Norway to avoid further issues for any of Arsenal's key men.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? Just a couple of days separate the trip to face Bodo/Glimt and an away day at Elland Road against Leeds on Sunday afternoon. Another eight games will then be squeezed in before the mid-November break for the World Cup.