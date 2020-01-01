Arteta can't rule out deadline day deals for Arsenal

The Gunners have signed two players this month and the head coach says he does not know for sure if their business is over

manager Mikel Arteta suggested the club have concluded their transfer business ahead of the close of the January window, but would not completely rule out a late move.

The Gunners have made two signings in January, bringing in centre-back Pablo Mari from Flamengo on an initial loan deal and right-back Cedric Soares, who joined from until the end of the season.

And Arteta has hinted that he does not need any more players to come in before the transfer period comes to an end on Friday night.

Asked if there is a chance of another signing coming in, Arteta said :“I’d like to say no, but you never know.

“We’ve been trying to be active in the market. We found two players who can be useful and we are happy.”

The former midfielder is happy with the arrival of Mari and Cedric and believes they will add a lot to Arsenal's campaign.

“[Mari] balances what I want to do from the back and he is a player we have followed for a few months," he said.

"[Cedric] has big experience, knows what it means. I followed him a few seasons ago and I like what he can bring.

“We will have more [fitness] results today but I don’t think he’ll be available for Sunday.”

The north London side are 10th in the Premier League and 10 points behind , who occupy the fourth and final qualification spot.

While they have drawn each of their last three games in the English top-flight, Arteta is pleased with the progress his side have made and is optimistic about the rest of the campaign.

“We are on the right path. The two weeks after [the winter break in] Dubai will help accelerate that and I’m happy where I am.

“I want to take them away from here and live together more and train some concepts we haven’t been able to train.”

Arsenal are in action again on Sunday when they visit before the winter break begins. They return on February 16 with a home clash against Newcastle.