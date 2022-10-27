Arsenal wonderkid Ethan Nwaneri sent fame warning by ex-Man Utd trialist & USMNT flop Freddy Adu

Former USMNT player Freddy Adu has warned Arsenal wonderkid Ethan Nwaneri about the ''distractions'' of early fame that can potential derail a career.

Adu was himself considered a child prodigy

Considers Nwaneri as an impressive talent

Advised Arsenal teen to keep his head down

WHAT HAPPENED? Adu became the youngest athlete ever to sign a professional contract in the United States at 14 years old for D.C. United. He was even offered a trial at Manchester United, with Sir Alex Ferguson describing him as a ''talented boy''. However, Adu failed to realise his potential and has now offered some advice to Nwaneri on how to avoid a similar fate at Arsenal.

WHAT THEY SAID: "There are a lot of distractions when you’re at that age, and Ethan is doing something that is not very common. It’s very unique and he’s going to get a lot of attention with a lot of people talking about him, which can bring a lot of fame – and you have to be able to handle that. It’s harder said than done, especially at that age," Adu said to Offers.Bet.

"He’s just got to keep working hard, because it’s hard work that got him there in the first place, and you can never rest on your laurels. You can never take anything for granted. You have to cherish it, and you have to work your tail off even harder than you did before. Talent can only take you so far, and talent alone is not enough.''

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Gunners academy graduate made Premier League history when stepping off the bench in a meeting with Brentford, becoming the youngest player to ever feature in the top flight at 15 years and 101 days old. Nwaneri is set to get further opportunities under Mikel Arteta, who is prepared to show considerable faith in youth as he looks to blend established stars with exciting prospects.

DID YOU KNOW? Nwaneri has been called up for the England Under-17s squad for their upcoming UEFA European Under-17 Championship qualifying round in Georgia.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The Gunners will be in action on Thursday against PSV in the Europa League away from home.