Arsenal won't win title and will finish behind Man City & Man Utd, predicts Neville

WHAT HAPPENED? Despite the Gunners holding an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League following their 2-0 victory over Tottenham on matchday 18, Neville believes they will end up falling short in their bid for a first title since 2003-04. The former Manchester United captain still thinks Manchester City are the favourites to win the league and has backed Erik ten Hag's Red Devils to be the runners-up.

WHAT THEY SAID: When pressed on Arsenal's title chances, Neville told Sky Sports: "No. But I said Leicester wouldn't win the league. They won't win the league. Manchester City will win the league, and I think Man Utd will finish second, and I know that will annoy Arsenal fans!"

He added on City's dominance of the top-flight in recent times: "I'd rather Arsenal win the league than Man City. I think it would be absolutely sensational for the Premier League. I think about watching the Premier League, we've seen City sweep up, apart from Liverpool, over the past five years. To think Arsenal could come and win it, it adds to our league, it makes our league great. I'd love Man Utd to win it, but I don't think that's going to happen this season."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The United legend went on to insist that Arsenal will hit a bad patch of form at the business end of the season as the fixture list becomes more and more congested. "At some point, there will be a very difficult period for Arsenal this season. Is it conceivable that Arsenal are going to continue as they are? I don't think it is," said Neville. "Could they draw two and lose one in a three-game period, and if they did that, their lead is gone, and the pack is up with them? That's what I think is going to happen, we'll see a traditional Premier League season where a team goes out, the pacemaker, and then they'll get drawn back in a little bit. But I still think that this season is going to be far better for Arsenal than I ever imagined it would be."

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The Gunners will next host Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday, with nine points currently separating the sides in the table.