Arsenal vs Newcastle United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

Where to watch and stream Arsenal against Newcastle on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Arsenal will take on Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday in a Premier League encounter.

The Gunners have won their last 11 home games against Newcastle in all competitions and will look to build on that record to further extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table. Eddie Nketiah has scored in his last three home starts in the league, netting four goals, and will be the player to watch out for.

Champions League-chasing Newcastle, meanwhile, head into this fixture on the back of a goalless draw against Leeds United. They were the dominant side but could not find the breakthrough against a solid Leeds defence. However, they beat Arsenal 2-0 in their last Premier League meeting in May and haven't lost a game since August.

Ahead of the match, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Arsenal vs Newcastle United date and kick-off time

Game: Arsenal vs Newcastle United Date: January 3, 2023 Kick-off time 7:45 pm BST / 2:45 pm ET / 1:15 am IST (Jan 4) Venue: Emirates Stadium Stream: fuboTV (Start with a free trial)

How to watch Arsenal vs Newcastle United on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), the match can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

It can also be watched on UNIVERSO NOW, UNIVERSO, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC and can be streamed on Peacock.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be telecast on the Sky Sports network and it can be streamed via

In India, the match can be watched on the Star Sports network, with steaming available on Hotstar.

Arsenal squad and team news

Arsenal will be without Gabriel Jesus and Reiss Nelson. However, Emile Smith Rowe has started to train after recovering from his groin injury and might be among the substitutes.

The rest of the squad is fit and available for selection. It will not be surprising if Mikel Arteta chooses to stick to a winning combination and names the same starting XI that took the field against Brighton in their 4-2 victory.

Arsenal possible XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Nketiah

Position Players Goalkeepers Ramsdale, Hein, Turner. Defenders White, Magalhaes, Saliba, Holding, Soares, Gabriel, Tierney, Zinchenko, Tomiyasu. Midfielders Odegaard, Vieira, Lokonga, Smith, Partey, Bandeira, Xhaka, Elneny. Forwards Martinelli, Nketiah, Marquinhos.

Newcastle United squad and team news

The Magpies have a lengthy injury list as they will be without Alexander Isak, Jonjo Shelvey, Matt Targett, Emil Krafth and Paul Dummett.

Callum Wilson might be handed a start along with Allan Saint-Maximin in attack in place of Chris Wood and Joelinton.

Newcastle possible XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Wilson, Saint-Maximin