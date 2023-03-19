Arsenal vs Crystal Palace: Lineups and LIVE updates

Can Arsenal overcome their shock exit from the Europa League when they host Crystal Palace?

Arsenal's shocking exit at the hands of Sporting CP in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Europa League will have dampened the spirits of Mikel Arteta and his players, but when you are Premier League leaders, having a five-point lead, and Manchester City breathing down your neck, there can be absolutely no margin for error.

Make no mistake, the Gunners have won all five Premier League games since losing 3-1 to City, which has put them in a driver's seat as the season reaches its crescendo.

Arsenal haven't completed a league double over Crystal Palace since the 2017-18 season, which should motivate them furthermore, having already won 2-0 at Selhurst Park earlier this season. However, the Eagles haven't tasted defeat at the Emirates Stadium in their last four visits, drawing thrice and winning once.

Having failed to win any of their last 11 games, Crystal Palace announced the sacking of Patrick Vieira. Palace U21 boss Paddy McCarthy will be in charge of the game tonight.

It remains to be seen how the squad responds to Vieira's dismissal, with reports in the English media confirming that the manager was loved by everyone in the dressing room. They have scored just 21 goals in the league this season - only three teams have scored fewer. Although they sit in 12th place in the table, they are just three points above the relegation zone. A win is as important for the Londoners as it is for Arteta & Co.

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace predicted lineups

Arsenal XI (4-2-3-1): Ramsdale; White, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Ødegaard, Martinelli; Trossard

Crystal Palace XI (4-3-3): Whitworth; Clyne, Andersen, Guéhi, Mitchell; W. Hughes, C. Doucouré, Schlupp; Olise, Édouard, Zaha

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace LIVE updates

Arsenal's upcoming fixtures

Their first game following the international break will be at home against Leeds United on 1st April, followed by a mouth-watering encounter against Liverpool at Anfield on 9th April.