Arsenal vs Chelsea : Lineups and LIVE Updates

After a four-game winless run left them reeling in PL title race, Arsenal would seek a morale-boosting victory over out-of-sorts Chelsea on Tuesday.

The Premier League title race is far from finished just yet. But in the eyes of most people, it is. Manchester City dislodged Arsenal from the top-spot with a slender, but comfortable 2-1 victory away at Fulham over the weekend, building on a thumping 4-1 win over title-rivals Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium.

And the fact that they still have a game in hand on the Gunners would make them firm favourites for glory once more.

With Arsenal dropping nine points in their last four games, a title that had been in their grasp for almost the entirety of season has slipped away in a matter of weeks, giving Manchester City the opportunity to pounce.

Having said that, while this unexpected tilt at a title ends in second place, there will also be a huge pang of regret. After all, opportunity to pip City to the Premier League trophy seldom come. Just ask, Liverpool who have been near-perfect in recent seasons, but have still come up short on numerous occasions.

Mikel Arteta & Co. would think otherwise, and look to reignite their fortunes in this engaging title hunt with a positive result against Chelsea, who would love to be in the Gunners' shoes, competing at the top-end of the table.

Todd Boehly's strange decision to bring Frank Lampard back to Stamford Bridge is looking befuddling with each the passing week, as the Englishman's losing run extended to a concerning five games when West London rivals Brentford ran away with a 2-0 victory from the Stamford Bridge.

Crystal Palace leapfrogged their London rivals into 11th-place on Saturday thanks to their 4-3 success over West Ham, leaving Chelsea just 10 points clear of the relegation zone and - shockingly - still mathematically not safe from relegation to the Championship.

It remains to be seen if Chelsea can salvage some pride with a victory against Arsenal on Tuesday, or will the Gunners pile further misery on the Blues.

Arsenal vs Chelsea confirmed lineups

Arsenal XI (4-2-3-1): Ramsdale; White, Kiwior, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Jorginho, Xhaka; Saka, Jesus, Trossard

Chelsea XI (4-3-3): Kepa; Azpilicueta, Fofana, Silva, Chilwell; Kante, Fernandez, Kovacic; Madueke, Aubameyang, Sterling

Arsenal vs Chelsea LIVE updates

Arsenal and Chelsea 's upcoming fixtures

After this one, Arsenal have a tricky trip away to high-flying Newcastle United at the weekend, with the Magpies only beaten once all season at St. James Park. The Gunners will then host Brighton next Sunday.

Chelsea, meanwhile, will face relegation threatened Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest in the upcoming run-in.