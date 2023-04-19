Arsenal & England captain Leah Williamson forced off with suspected knee injury in crucial WSL clash with Manchester United

Arsenal star Leah Williamson was forced off with a suspected knee injury sustained in the 11th minute of their WSL clash against Manchester United.

Williamson goes down in 11th minute

Match carries WSL title implications

Midfielder forced to watch from treatment room

WHAT HAPPENED? Williamson seemed to twist her knee as she tried to win the ball and was surrounded by medical staff for several minutes. A stretcher was brought out but she was ultimately able to limp down the tunnel with the help of two Gunners employees.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Her fitness concern comes at a horrible time. Not only are Arsenal fighting for a Women's Super League title, but they also have a Champions League semi-final first leg against Wolfsburg scheduled for Sunday. Plus, the Women's World Cup looms this summer, with the Lionesses captain eager to lead her nation out on the biggest stage.

More to come...