Arsenal star Katie McCabe provides update after suffering ankle injury in World Cup warm-up game for Republic of Ireland

Katie McCabe injured in Ireland's game against France

WHAT HAPPENED? Ireland's youngest captain, McCabe, was taken off in their friendly against France in preparation for the upcoming FIFA Women's World Cup. The fullback-come-winger was suspected to have picked up a calf injury in the game. She has since provided an update on her situation.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Everything is looking really positive," McCabe told Sky Sports.

"I basically was running through and I kind of rolled my ankle, but I've been for scans and stuff this morning. So I'm in a good place and hopefully will be back on the pitch early next week," she added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal star, McCabe, led Ireland to their first-ever World Cup after beating Scotland 1-0 in the playoff finals. The former Glasgow City player comes into this on the back of a successful and testing season with Arsenal where they managed to reach the UWCL semi-finals and won the Conti Cup under head coach Jonas Eidevall.

WHAT NEXT FOR McCABE? The Irish captain will travel with the squad to Australia for the World Cup and her availability will be based on her recovery.