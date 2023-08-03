Arsenal squad numbers 2023-24 in full

Abhinav Sharma
Jurrien Timber Arsenalarsenal
ArsenalPremier LeagueD. RiceA. RamsdaleK. HavertzJ. Timber

GOAL runs down the full list of shirt numbers in Mikel Arteta's Arsenal squad for the 2023/24 season, including new recruits Rice, Timber & Havertz.

Arsenal head into the 2023/24 campaign looking to go one step better, after finishing second to treble-winners Manchester City last season.

The Gunners were in the lead for the majority of the season before being overtaken by Pep Guardiola's juggernaut. They now have to go again and have shown ambition in the off-season.

Mikel Arteta’s top targets were identified and bedded in before they set sail for their pre-season tour - Kai Havertz, Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber have all arrived, with more expected to follow, but what shirt numbers have the new arrivals claimed at Emirates?

Article continues below

👕 Arsenal 2023-24 kits

Havertz and Rice took No. 26 and 41, respectively, while Jurrien Timber was handed No. 12, with former holder William Saliba moving to No. 2 off the back of establishing himself as a mainstay last season.

While fans will certainly hope to welcome a couple more new signings this summer, the Gunners are also actively looking to trim their bloated squad as well, which could lead to a reshuffling of the squad numbers ahead of the new season.

Worry not! GOAL will be your go-to source for all official squad number updates ahead of the new season.

Arsenal squad numbers

Jersey number rules are somewhat flexible in the Premier League. Players can don any number between 1 and 99, provided it is distinctive within their registered squad.

Generally speaking, first-team players tend to take up shirt numbers between 1 and 30, but there are exceptions to this custom. One such example is Declan Rice, who wore number 41 at West Ham and has continued with it at the Emirates.

Oleksandr Zinchenko held the previous highest squad number at Arsenal, picking 35 when he joined the Gunners in 2022. Winter arrival Leandro Trossard and Jorginho chose 19 and 20, respectively, which clashes with Nicolas Pepe and Nuno Tavares' shirt numbers.

However, the fringe duo is not expected to be a part of Mikel Arteta's 25-man Premier League squad for the upcoming season.

No.PlayerPosition
1Aaron RamsdaleGoalkeeper
2William SalibaDefender
3Kieran TierneyDefender
4Benjamin WhiteDefender
5Thomas ParteyMidfielder
6Gabriel MagalhaesDefender
7Bukayo SakaForward
8Martin OdegaardMidfielder
9Gabriel JesusForward
10Emile Smith RoweMidfielder
11Gabriel MartinelliForward
12Jurrien TimberDefender
13Alex Runar RunarssonGoalkeeper
14Eddie NketiahForward
15Jakub KiwiorDefender
16Rob HoldingDefender
17CedricDefender
18Takehiro TomiyasuDefender
19Leandro TrossardForward
19Nicolas PepeForward
20JorginhoMidfielder
20Nuno TavaresDefender
21Fabio VieiraMidfielder
23Albert Sambi LokongaMidfielder
24Reiss NelsonForward
25Mohamed ElnenyMidfielder
26Folarin BalogunForward
27MarquinhosMidfielder
29Kai HavertzForward
30Matt TurnerGoalkeeper
31Karl HeinGoalkeeper
33Arthur OkonkwoGoalkeeper
35Oleksandr ZinchenkoDefender
41Declan RiceMidfielder

Who is the best signing of this transfer window?

267239 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who is the best signing of this transfer window?

  • 106189Jude Bellingham
  • 28781Christopher Nkunku
  • 19449Dominik Szoboszlai
  • 20971Mason Mount
  • 11449Sandro Tonali
  • 32417Other
267239 Votes