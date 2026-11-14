Arsenal teenager Max Dowman eclipses Jude Bellingham to become youngest ever England Under-21 player during 1-0 friendly defeat to Portugal

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Arsenal academy prodigy Max Dowman has broken Jude Bellingham's long-standing record to become the youngest player in history to represent England at Under-21 level. The 16-year-old talent came off the substitutes' bench during the second period of Friday's narrow 1-0 international friendly defeat against Portugal at Ashton Gate Stadium in Bristol.

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Gunners sensation breaks youthful benchmark

Replacing Middlesbrough winger Amario Cozier-Duberry in the 61st minute on Friday night, Dowman made his Young Lions bow aged 16 years, 10 months and 13 days. That appearance saw the academy starlet surpass the previous milestone set by Bellingham, who debuted against Kosovo in 2020 aged 17 years, two months and six days. However, Lee Carsley's hosts could not avoid a narrow loss.

Teenager adds another major milestone

Friday's outing is the latest landmark in a remarkable breakthrough for the youngster, who is currently serving a domestic suspension after being sent off during Arsenal's Carabao Cup defeat against Fleetwood Town. Last season, he became the youngest player in Champions League history when he featured at the age of 15 years and 308 days.

Dowman also etched his name into the top-flight history books during the previous campaign by becoming the Premier League's youngest ever goalscorer against Everton aged 16 years and 73 days. Furthermore, when the north London club lifted the league trophy in May, he received a winner's medal at 16 years and 144 days old to become the competition's youngest champion.

Opening strike settles competitive contest

On the pitch, Portugal threatened early when Mezian Mesloub shot straight at Stevenage goalkeeper Tommy Setford, before Borussia Dortmund loanee Ethan Nwaneri fired a free-kick over following a foul on Divin Mubama. Luis Freire's visitors broke the deadlock in the 28th minute when Afonso Moreira surged past Burnley defender Max Alleyne down the left flank and squeezed a low strike underneath Setford's hand.

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After Setford denied Martim Fernandes from a tight angle and produced an instinctive stop to tip away a deflected effort from Gustavo Sa, Dowman and fellow debutant Trey Nyoni shifted the momentum alongside fellow 61st-minute substitutes. However, goalkeeper Joao Carvalho blocked Mikey Moore's counter-attacking effort late on as Portugal recorded an 11th clean sheet in 12 outings.

Defending champions suffer rare setback

Friday's defeat means Carsley's side have lost consecutive matches for the first time since March 2021 after falling against the Republic of Ireland in October. Having already topped their qualifying group to reach next summer's finals, the Young Lions are using this international window to prepare to defend their continental crowns. Dowman will now hope to earn a first start in England's next friendly before serving his domestic ban.