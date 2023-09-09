Not giving up! Arsenal will continue to pursue transfer for Man Utd and England goalkeeper Mary Earps even if they don't sign her this summer

Arsenal will fight to secure Mary Earps' services before the transfer window shuts next week, but will pursue her beyond the deadline if required.

Arsenal highly interested in stopper

Manchester United not budging

Earps could move for free next summer

WHAT HAPPENED? The Evening Standard reports that Arsenal will not give up on signing the England goalkeeper, who is reported to be keen on the move, even if they can't get a deal over the line by the September 14 deadline. They've already seen a bid worth a reported £100,000 ($124,650) turned down by United, who are adamant Earps isn't for sale. They clearly back themselves to keep the World Cup golden glove winner as that fee would represent a world record for a goalkeeper in the women's game.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Manchester United do find themselves in a tricky situation though as they risk losing Earps for nothing next summer as she enters the final year of her contract at the club. It's a similar circumstance to the one that that saw Alessia Russo swap United for Arsenal earlier in the window, as she moved on a free after her deal expired.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR EARPS? The next few days will be interesting to say the least. Should she stay at United, her WSL campaign will get underway on October 1 away to Aston Villa, if she gets her move to Arsenal then her season would start at home to Liverpool