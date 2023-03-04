Leandro Trossard injury blow for Arsenal as forward limps off amid Gunners' shaky performance against Bournemouth

James Hunsley
|
Leandro Trossard Arsenal 2022-23 treatment 2Getty Images
ArsenalL. TrossardArsenal vs AFC BournemouthPremier League

Leandro Trossard was hooked just 20 minutes into Arsenal's match against Bournemouth on Saturday after picking up an injury early on.

WHAT HAPPENED? The blow made it a first half to forget for Mikel Arteta's side. Arsenal conceded the second-fastest goal scored in Premier League history with Philip Billing turning home after just nine seconds. Barely 20 minutes later Trossard went down with an injury problem and was unable to continue despite receiving treatment on the pitch. The Belgian limped off to be replaced by Emile Smith-Rowe.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The first 45 minutes at the Emirates against one of the league's relegation-threatened team definitely didn't go to plan for Arteta's side, with Aaron Ramsdale called into action on a few occasions to keep the deficit down to one. Saturday's fixture is a must-win given City's 2-0 victory over Newcastle in the early kick-off, which closed the gap at the top to just two points.

WHAT NEXT? With no news as yet on the extent of Trossard's injury, it remains to be seen whether the Belgian will feature for Arsenal's Europa League clash against Sporting CP on Thursday.

