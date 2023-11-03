Arsenal injury latest: Mikel Arteta issues worrying Gabriel Jesus & Emile Smith Rowe updates ahead of Newcastle clash

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was unable to offer any positive news regarding the injury status of Gabriel Jesus and Emile Smith Rowe.

Jesus injured against Sevilla

Smith Rowe missed West Ham clash

Arteta hints at "weeks" before return

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners are preparing to take on Newcastle on Saturday without two of their key forwards. Jesus has been absent since picking up a knock against Sevilla last Tuesday, while Smith Rowe missed Wednesday's dire League Cup defeat to West Ham through injury. And Arteta has hinted that the duo may not be coming back anytime soon, claiming that it could be "weeks" before they take to the pitch again.

WHAT THEY SAID: Quizzed specifically on the Hale End academy graduate, the Spaniard responded: "Nothing has changed. He [Smith Rowe] will be out for weeks. We have another training session so there is a possibility but I don't know."

Arteta's response was similarly despondent regarding Jesus' status. Asked about the Brazilian's availability more generally before the November international break, the Gunners bossed added: "I cannot guarantee that. I said it will be weeks."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The double injury hit adds to Arsenal's injury woes Thomas Partey was confirmed to be out until later this month, while summer signing Jurrien Timber suffered an awful knee injury on Premier League opening day which sees him out until next year. Newcastle, though, will be flying high at what will undoubtedly be a rocking St. James' Park, following their thrashing of Manchester United in midweek.

WHAT NEXT? Despite his depleted squad, Arteta will have the chance to take his side top of the table with a win, as rivals Tottenham don't feature until Monday evening against Chelsea.