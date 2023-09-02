Huge Arsenal blow! Ghana reveal Thomas Partey injury on eve of Man Utd clash

- Ghana left Partey out of squad
- Midfielder set to miss Man Utd clash
- Statement reveals injury
WHAT HAPPENED? Ghana have not called Partey up for their African Cup of Nations qualifier against Central African Republic, and have confirmed in a statement that he has sustained a groin injury. The news comes less than 24 hours before a vital clash against United.
WHAT THEY SAID: Ghana posted an update from their team doctor about Partey on their official website, reading: "He sustained a groin injury during training on Thursday, August 31, 2023. He is currently unavailable as club doctors predict he's likely to be out for a couple of weeks."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Partey has become a key player under Mikel Arteta, who has regularly called upon his versatility. This season he has played as a right-back in Arsenal's opening three games.
IN THREE PHOTOS:(C)Getty images
Getty
Getty Images
WHAT NEXT? Arsenal will have to take on United without Partey.