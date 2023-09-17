Huge blow for Arsenal! Gabriel Martinelli forced off through injury to compound misery for Gunners after Brazilian's disallowed goal in first-half at Everton

Arsenal lost Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinell to injury in the first half of Sunday's Premier League clash at Everton.

Martinelli had effort ruled out

Subsequently forced off injured

Trossard replaced Brazilian

WHAT HAPPENED? Martinelli thought he had put Arsenal in front against Everton at Goodison Park only to see his effort ruled out for offside after a VAR check. The Brazilian's misery was then compounded when he was forced out of the match minutes later after picking up an injury. Leandro Trossard came off the bench to take over from Martinelli, and ended up scoring the winning goal with a sublime volley in the second half.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal will be hoping the injury is not too serious as the Gunners are at the start of a busy schedule at home and abroad. PSV are next up in the Champions League before Tottenham visit the Emirates Stadium in a week's time in the Premier League. Arsenal also play Brentford and Bournemouth before the end of the month.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Article continues below

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT'S NEXT? Martinelli was seen on the bench after being taken off, suggesting his injury is not too serious. He will be assessed by Arsenal's medical staff upon his return to north London, but it remains to be seen when he will return to action.