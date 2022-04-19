Mikel Arteta has backed Arsenal starlet Marcelo Flores to make the "right decision" over whether to play for Mexico or Canada at the 2022 World Cup.

Flores initially joined Arsenal's academy ranks in 2019, and represented Mexico for the first time at youth level in the same year.

The talented young midfielder has since worked his way into Mexico's senior squad, and made his international debut in a friendly against Chile last December, but he is also eligible to play for Canada - his country of birth - and England.

What's been said?

All three nations have qualified for the World Cup in Qatar, which kicks off in November, and Flores still has freedom over who to represent until he has played a total of three senior matches for one country.

Flores is not expected to pick England, but it has been suggested that there is an outside chance he will opt for Canada, despite having already caught the eye of Mexico boss Gerardo Martino.

Arteta has now weighed in on the dilemma the 18-year-old is facing, expressing his confidence that he will choose wisely.

"This is not my decision! Whatever I think, it doesn’t really matter," the Arsenal manager said during his latest press conference.

"He needs to feel it himself and I’m sure he will make the right decision because it will come from his heart."

Flores takes big step forward in 2021-22

Flores' maiden call-up for Mexico was a reward for his stellar performances for Arsenal's U23s this season.

The teenager has recorded three goals and one assist in eight Premier League 2 outings, and has also been invited to train with Arteta's first team.

Flores impressed enough to earn a place on the Spaniard's bench away at Crystal Palace on April 4, but has now returned to the U23s setup.

"It was great to have him around," Arteta said of the impression he made. "We had the chance to bring him in the squad, he’s been training with us regularly through the season.

"I think he’s developing really, really well, he’s doing well with the Under-23s and it’s great to see them closely and for them to start to have some good experiences on matchday with the first team, because it’s how they start to understand what it takes to be a professional player, the pressure around it and start to live those moments, it’s key."

