Arsenal hit by FA charge! Gunners set to be punished following 'disorderly' reaction to controversial Newcastle penalty incident

Arsenal have been charged by the Football Association (FA) over the conduct of its players during Tuesday night's 0-0 draw with Newcastle.

Arsenal players crowded referee late on

Unhappy about not being awarded penalty

Have until January 10 to respond to charge

WHAT HAPPENED? The charge stems from how the Arsenal players swarmed around referee Andy Madley after his decision not to award a penalty for handball in the closing seconds of the match after Granit Xhaka's cross had struck the arm of Jacob Murphy.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The incident came at the end of a feisty clash which was littered with contested decisions and flashpoints. Arsenal were left feeling particularly aggrieved having been denied two potential second half penalties, with Mikel Arteta later labelling the decisions as 'scandalous'.

WHAT THEY SAID?: The FA have now responded to the scenes at the end of the match, issuing a statement detailing the charge. A statement said: "It's alleged that Arsenal FC failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 95th minute, and the club has until Tuesday 10 January to respond."

THE VERDICT: This charge comes at the end of a week that has seen Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta heavily criticised for his behaviour on the touchline against Newcastle and it will no doubt put the Spaniard under even more scrutiny over the coming days. GOAL has been told that it is unlikely that Arsenal will appeal the charge.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The Gunners travel to Oxford United on Monday night in the FA Cup third round.