'This feels like home' - Arsenal defender Steph Catley signs new contract after impressive 2022-23 campaign

Arsenal defender Steph Catley has signed a new contract with the Gunners after her impressive 2022-23 campaign.

Catley signs new Arsenal contract

Has made 74 appearances for the club

Was an integral part of Jonas Eidevall's side

WHAT HAPPENED? Since joining in 2020, Catley has become an integral part of the team, making 74 appearances and scoring three goals. She played a crucial role in Arsenal's 2022-23 campaign, mainly as a left-back, but also slotted in at the heart of defence when required, which is a testimony to her versatility.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Playing as a centre-back, Catley's performance in Arsenal's 5-1 away win against Lyon in October 2022 stood out as her most exceptional. She has four assists this season across all competitions in 32 appearances, and the defender remains optimistic about silverware in the future as she thinks "this team is very special."

WHAT THEY SAID?: “It feels amazing – this feels like home," Catley said after signing her new contract. "I’ve made some incredible friendships here and when the offer came around I knew exactly what I wanted to do and exactly where I wanted to be. I’ve never been happier playing football and I feel like this team is very special – we’re building something special and in the future we’re capable of achieving anything."

DID YOU KNOW? Catley has made over 100 appearances for Australia, representing the Matildas at the FIFA World Cup in 2015 and 2019 and at the Olympics in 2016 and 2020.

IN ONE PHOTO:

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Catley will hope to be named in the 23-member Australian squad for the upcoming 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in July, which will be held in her homeland.