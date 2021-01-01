Arsenal keen to sign Bertrand with want-away Southampton left-back identified as Tierney cover

The Gunners are looking at options in the left-back area having allowed Sead Kolasinac to join Schalke on loan for the remainder of the season

are interested in signing Ryan Bertrand, Goal can confirm.

That has left Kieran Tierney as the only recognised left-back in the squad, with Mikel Arteta hoping to bring in some cover for the international before the end of the transfer window.

The Gunners view the experienced Bertrand as an ideal candidate to potentially boost their options ahead of the second half of the campaign.

The 31-year-old, who has won 19 caps for , has just six months left on his contract at and talks over extending his stay have so far proved unsuccessful.

Negotiations with Southampton are currently at an impasse, with Bertrand - who would like a move to a top six club - wanting a significant pay rise before agreeing a new deal.

Southampton are unwilling to break their pay structure to keep Bertand, however, raising the possibility that they could look to cash in on him this month, rather than him leaving on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Goal can confirm that Arsenal are keeping close tabs on the situation and contact has been made with the former defender’s representatives about a possible switch to north London.

Arteta confirmed ahead of Saturday’s trip to Southampton in the , that the club were looking at adding a new left-back before the end of the window.

“The option is open and we will look to see what is available,” said the Arsenal boss. “With the departure of Kola, we are a little bit short with left-footed full-backs at the moment.

“We know we can use Ainsley [Maitland-Niles] there, we can use Bukayo [Saka] there and we can use Cedric [Soares] - who has played in that position - so we have some options. A natural option to Kieran? Obviously we don't, but we can adapt.”

Arsenal completed the signing of goalkeeper Mat Ryan from Brighton on Friday and are also closing in on a loan deal for Real Madrid attacker Martin Odegaard.