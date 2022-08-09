'The boss has balls' - Arsenal reactions to Arteta stripping Aubameyang of captaincy revealed in All or Nothing

The documentary series has offered a look into a controversial moment at the Gunners in the 2021-22 season

The latest episode of the All or Nothing series centring around Arsenal has shown a behind-the-scenes look at Mikel Arteta's decision to strip Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of the captaincy, as well as the squad's reaction.

Aubameyang was stripped of the captaincy after arriving late for training, with the Gabon international's history of tardiness earning him discipline several times under Arteta.

The Spanish manager made the forward train alone and, eventually, allowed him to join Barcelona on a free transfer.

What happened between Arteta and Aubameyang?

The show offers a glimpse into the moment Arteta informed the squad of his decision as he addressed the Arsenal players about Aubameyang's punishment.

"I have to announce something. Following the last disciplinary issue that we had with Auba, and the consequences that I decided to take not to involve him in the game, I thought carefully – myself and the club – what was the next step," Arteta said.

"We have decided as a club that he is no longer our captain, so you should know that. The other decision is that, for now, he’s not involved in the squad. I will make decisions further along the line."

He continued: "The club and myself we are not going to accept any behaviour like this, and what we are building goes completely against any behaviour like that.

"So if we are going to have any meaning in changing our culture – and making sure we become a different club and team – we have to stand to those words, clearly, in every action, with anybody. This is the message that I have to send you."

Mohamed Elneny and Rob Holding both seemingly supported Arteta’s decision, saying it shows "the boss has balls".

Aubameyang's career since

After joining Barca on February 2, Aubameyang made his debut four days later in a 4-2 win over Atletico Madrid.

He scored his first goals in a hat-trick against Valencia on February 20 as he went on to finish with 13 goals in 23 appearances for the club.