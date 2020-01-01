'Arsenal are going backwards' - Gunners 'always give teams a chance' to beat them, says Parlour

The former midfielder admits that his old club should be taking maximum points from teams like Brighton in pursuit of a top five finish

"always give teams a chance" to beat them, according to Ray Parlour, who has expressed his belief that the Gunners are "going backwards at the moment".

Mikel Arteta's men have been dealt two major setbacks in the space of a week, having failed to pick up from where they left off in March following the resumption of Premier League football amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Arsenal were unbeaten in 2020 before coming up against at Etihad Stadium on Wednesday, but they suffered a damaging 3-0 defeat which severely dented their hopes of qualification.

The Gunners were expected to bounce back from that result away at on Saturday, and looked on track for all three points when Nicolas Pepe struck in the 68th minute at the Amex Stadium.

However, Lewis Dunk equalised seven minutes later before Neal Maupay scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner for the Seagulls to complete a huge upset and compound Arsenal's misery.

Parlour was left dejected at the final whistle and he is concerned that his old club are starting to regress again after a bright start to Arteta's reign.

Asked how confidence levels within the squad will be holding up after the Brighton loss, the ex-Arsenal midfielder told Stadium Astro: "Oh, absolutely shot.

"This was a game they had to win. Not a lot of people would’ve given them a chance against Manchester City in a normal league period, but going to Brighton, if you’re going to compete with teams at the top, everybody’s dream at Arsenal is to get back into the Champions League, but these are the sides you’ve got to beat.

"They got themselves in a good position by getting the opening goal but they always give teams a chance. That’s the problem with Arsenal at the moment.

"Fair play to Brighton, they took that chance and they scored two fantastic goals, especially the last one, it was a fantastic winner for Brighton, but the fans will be very much on their backs a little bit now because they demand more of the players, they demand wins, they demand getting closer to that top five.

"At the moment Arsenal are going backwards."