Arsenal agree £45m Jesus transfer fee with Man City

The Brazilian forward is set to be the Gunners' second major signing this summer after Fabio Vieira

Arsenal have agreed a £45 million ($55m) deal with Manchester City for Gabriel Jesus, GOAL can confirm.

The Gunners have been locked in talks with City for weeks over the Brazil international, who Mikel Arteta has identified as his priority target to bolster his striking options this summer.

And an agreement was reached between the clubs on Friday, with Arsenal how hoping to finalise a deal for the four-time Premier League winner in the coming days.

What happens now?

With the two clubs having now agreed on a fee, Arsenal will look finalise personal terms with the 25-year-old.

That is not expected to be a problem, however, with the Gunners' technical director Edu having already put on lots of groundwork with the attacker's representatives in recent months.

Arsenal will look to wrap up the formalities of the deal quickly to ensure Jesus will be able to travel with Arteta's squad for an upcoming tour of the United States.

The north London club have already signed Porto midfielder Fabio Vieria this summer and are also trying to bring in Leeds United winger Raphinha.

How has Jesus fared in the Premier League?

The striker has scored 58 goals and delivered 29 assists in the league since joining Manchester City in 2016-17.

He arrived as a teenager and went on to win four Premier League titles at the Etihad Stadium, as well as three League Cups and one FA Cup.

