'Maybe in January' - Arsen Zakharyan not giving up hope of Chelsea move

Dynamo Moscow midfielder Arsen Zakharyan has revealed he received an offer from Chelsea in the summer window and is hoping to move in January.

WHAT HAPPENED? Dynamo Moscow confirmed they received an offer from Chelsea for Zakharyan in August but a transfer was described as "impossible" due to a "number of technical reasons beyond our control." The midfielder has confirmed the approach was made and is not giving up hope he could still head to Stamford Bridge soon.

WHAT THEY SAID: "There was an offer, but it just didn’t work out. You probably know the reasons," he told Sport-Express-ru. "How could I refuse? Of course, I agreed. I hope everything will be fine. Maybe in January."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea spent big in the summer bringing in players including Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Raheem Sterling, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana, and Kalidou Koulibaly. It appears the Blues also wanted Zakharyan, although it remains to be seen if they will return for the 19-year-old when the transfer window reopens in January due to rules regarding the transfer of Russian players following the invasion of Ukraine.

Zakharyan is hoping to swap Dynamo Moscow for Chelsea in the next transfer window.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The Blues are in Champions League action against Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday.