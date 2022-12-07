Agent reveals struggling Argentina & Inter star Lautaro Martinez has been playing through injury at World Cup

Argentina striker Lautaro Martinez has been playing through the pain barrier during the World Cup, according to his agent.

WHAT HAPPENED? Lautaro's representative offered a possible explanation for his sub-par performances in Qatar, revealing his ankle problem is serious enough to require painkilling injections.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Lautaro has been taking injections because he has a lot of pain in his ankle," agent Alejandro Camacho told Argentine radio station La Red. "He's working hard to make that pain go away, and as soon as that happens, he'll be flying on the pitch. Martinez is a top player in the world.

"He is very strong in the mind, but the goals that were disallowed against Saudi Arabia were hard moments for him."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lautaro had been a breakout star for Argentina in 2021 and came into the World Cup with high expectations, but he's yet to register a goal involvement after tallying 10 in qualifying and three in last summer's Copa America. In the last 16, he played just 20 minutes off the bench.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARGENTINA? Lautaro will look to get back on track against the Netherlands on Friday in the quarter-finals.