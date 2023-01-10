'Are you taking the p*ss boss?' - Maguire told to leave Man Utd after Ten Hag 'disrespect'

Rio Ferdinand has suggested that Erik ten Hag is "disrespecting" Harry Maguire at Manchester United and has advised the defender to leave the club.

Ten Hag used Shaw as centre-back ahead of Maguire

The defender has made just four league starts

Ferdinand feels he should leave after being disrespected

WHAT HAPPENED? The former United defender felt for Maguire after Ten Hag opted to start left-back Luke Shaw ahead of him in the heart of his backline alongside Raphael Varane in recent wins against Nottingham Forest and Wolverhampton Wanderers. Maguire, who was a standout performer for England at the 2022 World Cup, returned to the United starting XI for their 3-0 victory over Bournemouth, but Shaw was picked at centre-back once again in their FA Cup clash with Everton, and Ferdinand thinks the time has come for him to move on.

WHAT THEY SAID: The United legend questioned Ten Hag's treatment of Maguire on his Vibe with Five YouTube channel, saying: "If you’re him you have to leave now. Luke Shaw’s playing centre-back instead of him. That’s like me going back after the World Cup, playing well, everyone saying he’s done really well, and Patrice Evra is playing centre-back.

"I’d want to strangle Patrice! I would’ve smashed Patrice in training to make sure he’s not available, and I’d be going to the manager and saying, ‘are you taking the p*ss out of me, boss?’. I’d have walked straight into the manager’s office and said, ‘you’re disrespecting me’. Harry Maguire’s got to move. I think he stays because of the games and they can’t get someone else in. He plays in the cup games."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Maguire was linked with to a move to Aston Villa earlier this month after he was seen in a restaurant near the club's training ground. However, MEN reports that there is no truth in that speculation as the defender was present in the area to play golf at The Belfry. Maguire remains under contract at United until 2025.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAGUIRE? The centre-back might return to action against Charlton in United's League Cup quarter-final tie on Tuesday evening at Old Trafford.