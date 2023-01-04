Are Man Utd title contenders? Ten Hag admits 'belief is growing' at Old Trafford after fourth straight win

Erik ten Hag has admitted that "belief is growing" in his Manchester United squad amid talk of a potential title charge.

WHAT HAPPENED? United bagged their fourth consecutive win in the Premier League on Tuesday with a 3-0 victory over Bournemouth. Goals from Casemiro, Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford saw the Red Devils move level on points with third-place Newcastle in the league table with a game in hand. United are still nine points behind leaders Arsenal, but it has been suggested that they could emerge as genuine title contenders, and Ten Hag cautiously admitted that "it is possible" if the team sticks to his philosophy.

WHAT THEY SAID: When the manager was asked about United's title chances after the game, he told reporters: "That is a big step, no, we have to go from game to game and get the progress. The belief is growing. That is a good signal, and it is good to have that feeling. We have to understand that we have to give every game 100 per cent energy, 100 per cent focus and 100 per cent play as a team, and if you keep that philosophy, it is possible, but you have to go from game to game.

"Don’t get too far ahead it is January not even half a season. The next game is Everton, we have to focus on that, it is coming quick, enjoy 24 hours and then move on."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United can leapfrog Manchester City into second if the defending champions fail to win against Chelsea in their next match and they beat Pep Guardiola's troops in the derby on January 14. The Red Devils are due to face pace-setters Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium eight days later, and will hope to be right on their tails heading into that fixture.

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? The Red Devils will now shift their focus to the FA Cup as they are set to take on Everton in the third round at Old Trafford on Friday.