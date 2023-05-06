You better appreciate Mohamed Salah! Jurgen Klopp says 'everybody will know' Liverpool star is an all-time great when he retires

Jurgen Klopp said it is obvious that Mohamed Salah is an "all-time great" but believes many people will not realise his quality before he retires.

Salah fired Liverpool to 1-0 win

Now has 30 goals this season

Klopp says he is still underappreciated

WHAT HAPPENED? Salah scored the decisive goal as Liverpool beat Brentford 1-0 at Anfield on Saturday. The Egypt international now has 30 goals in all competitions this season, making him the Reds' joint-fifth all-time top scorer. Klopp says there is no stopping the 30-year-old forward but suggested he still does not get the respect he deserves.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I can't see him stopping, that’s just his nature. You need to have this desire to score goals," the Liverpool coach said to Sky Sports. "People often forget how many goals he also sets up. He is very often involved.

"When he sits in a studio in a few years as a pundit, everybody will know how good he was when we were all watching him. A lot of people don’t appreciate players when they are still playing. For us, it’s clear. He is an all-time great."

AND WHAT'S MORE: He added to BBC Radio 5 Live: "If everybody needs proof that Mohamed Salah is special, I don't know. That is not the case for anybody at Liverpool. He is one of the all time greats. Now he is just a world class player with a desire to score goals. He works hard to close players down. We all know that some world class players don't have to do that or don't do it, but he has to and he is. I'm really proud of him."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Salah is the first player in Liverpool history to score in nine consecutive games at Anfield in all competitions and has now scored 100 times on home soil for the club. This is the third year in a row in which he has scored 30 or more goals in all competitions.

WHAT NEXT? Liverpool are on a six-game winning run and now sit one point behind fourth-placed Manchester United. They are in action again on May 15 when they visit Leicester in the Premier League.