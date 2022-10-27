Antony's 'wand' of a left foot comparable to Messi, Maradona & Robben, claims ex-Man Utd defender Brown

Wes Brown believes that Manchester United winger Antony's ''wand'' of a left foot is comparable to Lionel Messi, Diego Maradona, and Arjen Robben.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilian winger has hit the ground running since his £85 million ($95m) move to Old Trafford from Ajax on transfer deadline day. With goals against Arsenal, Manchester City and Everton, Antony became the first player to score in his first three Premier League appearances for the Red Devils. The 22-year-old plays on the right but tends to cut inside and look for openings to shoot with his left foot, which has prompted former United defender Brown to compare him with a trio of legends.

WHAT THEY SAID: "[Antony’s left foot] is like Messi and Maradona!... ultimately, the left foot is a wand, he's got great skill, great composure. You know he’s going to cut in, but I'm telling you, not many people have stopped it yet," Brown said to Top Rated Casinos. "Arjen Robben is probably the best comparison, he always used to cut in and he rarely went down the line as well. But [he's] just sharp, knows what he's doing, confident in what he's doing, and is sometimes difficult to mark.''

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Antony has already won many over with his left-foot prowess, but some critics have suggested that he is too predictable and a potential weak link for United. Club legend Paul Scholes called him a 'one trick pony' and even manager Erik ten Hag admitted that the South American can further raise his levels so that he can use both his feet.

WHAT NEXT FOR ANTONY? The winger will look to impress Ten Hag if he is handed a start against Sheriff in the Europa League on Thursday.