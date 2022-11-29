Man Utd star Antony blames World Cup stadium air conditioning for bout of illness among Brazil squad

Antony has said that air conditioning units used to cool pitches in Qatar are contributing to illness within the Brazil camp.

Winger adjusting to air conditioning

Units present all stadiums

Helps battle on-pitch humidity

WHAT HAPPENED? The Manchester United man has put his illness struggles down to the massive units that pump cold air onto the pitch. They're installed at every stadium being used during the World Cup in Qatar in order to cool players amid soaring temperatures, especially the earlier kick-offs - with temperatures during Cameroon v Serbia peaking at around 28 degrees Celsius.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to ESPN Brazil: he said: "It was a bit difficult. I ended up having a bad feeling there for a few days that complicated me a bit. I’m recovering well and getting 100 per cent. It was more of a sickness, throat. It was the air conditioning (in the stadiums).

"Not only me, but other players also had a cough and a bad throat. It’s very difficult for me to get sick, but I’m happy to be an important part of the team. Whenever you need Antony, I’m available."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Antony is not the first player to have suffered with flu-like symptoms since the start of the tournament. There were a few cases in the Spanish squad a week or two ago, with both Dani Carvajal and Alvaro Morata being worst hit.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR ANTONY? With Brazil having already qualified for the knockout stages, the pressure is off Tite in terms of needing a result against Cameroon on the final day. It might present a chance for Antony to start as the manager might rotate. The United man only played 24 minutes of the 1-0 win over Switzerland on Monday.