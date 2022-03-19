'Annoying' Lewandowski criticised by Babbel for Bayern Munich contract delays
Robert Lewandowski's protracted contract stand-off with Bayern Munich is "annoying", according to former player Markus Babbel, who says the striker is making "a circus" out of a potential renewal.
The Poland international is reportedly yet to be offered fresh terms as he heads into the final year of his contract at Allianz Arena.
Babbel feels Lewandowski's stance is foolish, pointing to team-mate Thomas Muller as a model of comparison and claiming that the attacker should show more gratefulness to the club.
What has been said?
"This howling around is annoying," Babbel told Sky Sports Germany. "It is said that the appreciation is not enough for him, I can’t hear that anymore. No player has received as much appreciation as Lewandowski has at Bayern in the last 20 years."
"Thomas Muller, for example, doesn't make such a circus out of it. Lewandowski earns €25 million and wants more. No other Bayern player earns that much.
"There were times when he wanted to leave permanently, Bayern stood by him because they think a lot of him. There's a bit of gratitude - not just demands."