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Andy Robertson is now Scotland's most-capped player after winning his 103rd cap against Switzerland, moving clear of Sir Kenny Dalglish. But the Tottenham full-back has insisted the milestone was never about him, hailing Dalglish as the greatest player his country has produced and arguing that he would have set an untouchable record in a different era.

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Robertson makes history in St Gallen

Robertson took Dalglish's record outright on Monday night when he started for Scotland against Switzerland in St Gallen in their final Nations League game. The 32-year-old had drawn level with Dalglish's tally of 102 caps against North Macedonia on Friday, 40 years after the Liverpool great played his last international.

It was not the perfect start to the night, however, as Switzerland went into the break 1-0 up after Lewis Ferguson turned the ball into his own net in the 22nd minute.

'It's not about me' - Robertson's message before matching Dalglish

Before he matched Dalglish on Friday, Robertson made it clear that the occasion belonged to the man whose record he was chasing. Speaking to the BBC, he said: "It's not about me. Tonight is about the greatest player of all time in our country, and for me, that will always be Kenny."

Robertson also believes Dalglish's tally would have been out of reach had he played today. "He's had this record for so long. He deserves it. If he played in a different era, he would probably have played a number of games that wouldn't have been able to be caught," he said.

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Robertson: Dalglish is arguably Britain's best ever

Robertson, who got to know Dalglish well after joining Liverpool from Hull City in 2017, went even further in his praise and urged the country to appreciate him properly. "Sometimes - not as a criticism - as a country we're maybe not good at recognising how good people we've got are," he said.

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"For me, he's the best player to ever play with Scotland and arguably Britain. We have to appreciate that man because I certainly do, my family certainly do and I'll have him at the front of my mind, the back of my mind and I'm not really bothered about myself."

What next for Robertson and Scotland?

Robertson, who made his debut against Poland in 2014, will extend his record with every further appearance.

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First, he will hope to inspire a second-half fightback in St Gallen before returning to Tottenham, as Scotland look to end Sebastien Pocognoli's first Nations League campaign on a high.