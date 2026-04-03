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An expert referee settles the matter... Did Al-Ittihad deserve a penalty against Al-Hazm?

Al Ittihad vs Al Hazem
Al Ittihad
Al Hazem
Saudi Pro League
Saudi Arabia

A major controversy over a controversial moment in the second half

The match between Al-Ittihad and Al-Hazm, which took place on Friday evening as part of Matchday 27 of the Roshen Professional League, saw one of the most controversial moments of the season, after Algerian player Hossam Aouar went down inside the penalty area in the second half, sparking widespread debate among fans and observers, This prompted a refereeing expert to comment on the validity of the incident and analyse the referee’s decision.

Aouar went down in the 67th minute inside Al-Hazm’s penalty area, prompting the referee to award a direct free-kick, before consulting VAR and overturning the decision.

Commenting on the matter, refereeing expert Mohammed Kamal "Risha" told the Saudi newspaper Al-Riyadiah: "Al-Najma’s Mokwana tried to challenge Aouar for the ball without committing a foul."

Read also... Amid the fans’ chants... Refereeing expert settles the controversy over the validity of Diaby’s sending-off

He added: “The referee’s decision to reverse the penalty call was the right one, and the VAR intervention was correct.”

Saudi Pro League
Al Ittihad crest
Al Ittihad
ITT
Neom SC crest
Neom SC
NEO
Saudi Pro League
Al Hazem crest
Al Hazem
ALH
Al-Fayha crest
Al-Fayha
ALF

Al-Ittihad moved up to 45 points in sixth place in the Roshen League table, level with fifth-placed Al-Taawoun.



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