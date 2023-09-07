The newest American star in Europe?! 17-year-old USYNT sensation Adrian Simon Gill posts on social media that he is training with the FC Barcelona first-team

United States youth international Adrian Simon Gill is training with the FC Barcelona first-team during the September FIFA International break.

Gill with Barca first-team

Training alongside Alonso and Torres

Social media post update

WHAT HAPPENED? The Miami-born footballer, who has represented U.S. soccer on various levels at the youth level, posted on Instagram that he was training with La Blaugrana. The 17-year-old is seen battling it out with Spanish internationals Marcos Alonso and Ferran Torres.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gill first joined the word-famous La Masia academy in 2018 and in 2022, signed a new three-year-deal with the Catalan giants. He's aiming to be the third American to make a first-team appearance with Barca, following in the footsteps of Konrad De La Fuente and Sergino Dest.

Fellow USYNT international Diego Kochen was one of 27 players selected to be on the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League roster for Barcelona.

Article continues below

IN TWO PHOTOS:

AdriGill10 | Instagram

AdriGill10 | Instagram

WHAT NEXT FOR ADRIAN SIMON GILL?: The 17-year-old will look to breakout even further this campaign, aiming for a first-team appearance under head coach Xavi.