Devastating for Amad Diallo! Man Utd confirm winger will miss part of Premier League season and will not make summer transfer due to knee injury

Promising young Manchester United winger Amad Diallo will stay at Old Trafford this summer after a knee injury rules out any potential loan move.

Loan move ruled out

Knee injury picked up in pre-season

Shone for Sunderland last season

WHAT HAPPENED? A number of clubs had reportedly been interested in signing Amad on loan this window, with his excellent performances in the Championship with Sunderland last season causing clubs such as West Ham, Everton and Burnley to express interest in the youngster. However, a potential loan move has now been ruled out following the news that the 21-year-old will be sidelined for the first part of the 2023-24 season with a knee injury, as reported by The Athletic.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Amad was a sensation at Sunderland last season, providing attacking flair in an exciting young team overseen by experienced manager Tony Mowbray, with the Black Cats unexpectedly reached the play-off semi-finals, before being knocked out by eventual play-off winners Luton Town. His performances for Sunderland caused many people at Old Trafford to sit up and take notice, so the news of his knee injury will be a real blow for those who were hoping him to get minutes for the Red Devils next season.

AND WHAT'S MORE: It won't just be United fans that are disappointed by the injury blow — the Ivorian winger was linked heavily with a move away from Old Trafford earlier in this transfer window. Potential suitors such as Everton will now have to look elsewhere, particularly after striker target Anthony Elanga recently snubbed the Toffees.

WHAT NEXT FOR AMAD? It's unclear exactly how long he will be out for — according to Manchester United's official statement, the only details we have are that he will miss "the first part of the season." Fans will be hoping that the talented young winger will be back in a matter of weeks and fighting for a place in United's first team, where many believe he deserves to be given a chance.