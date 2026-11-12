'Will always be a legend' - Harry Maguire breaks silence on Michael Carrick's Manchester United sacking with eight-word message

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Harry Maguire has told Michael Carrick he will "always be a legend" after Manchester United sacked their head coach on Thursday morning. United sit 18th in the Premier League with just eight points from their first 10 matches, their worst start to a domestic campaign in 40 years, and Mauricio Pochettino is now set to take over in the Old Trafford dugout.

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Maguire sends message to sacked Carrick

Carrick was relieved of his duties after a dismal run of form, just months into the two-year contract he signed in the summer. The Manchester Evening News reports that a number of first-team players have since shared messages of support with their former boss, and Maguire was among them.

Taking to Instagram, the defender posted a photograph of himself alongside Carrick and wrote: "Will always be a legend. Respect. Thank you." The 33-year-old had been a key part of Carrick's plans, featuring in all 10 of United's Premier League matches this season.

Worst start in 40 years costs Carrick his job

Maguire and his team-mates were unable to turn their form around, and the club's hierarchy decided it was time for a change. United broke the news in a statement on Thursday morning, which read: "Manchester United can confirm that Michael Carrick has departed his role as men's first-team head coach."

The statement added: "Michael rejoined the club in January and guided the team to a third-placed Premier League finish by winning 12 out of the remaining 17 games of the 2025/26 season, accumulating the highest points tally in the league during that period."

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United hail Carrick as a club legend

Maguire's choice of words echoed the club's own tribute, as the statement continued: "After a disappointing start to the season, the club has come to the extremely difficult conclusion that a change is necessary in order to achieve our ambitions. Michael is, and always will be, a Manchester United legend."

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It went on: "Just as he did as a player, he has conducted himself with the highest standards of dedication and professionalism throughout his time back with the club. His leadership and achievements last season will always be fondly remembered. The club intends to appoint a permanent successor as quickly as possible."

Pochettino set to replace Carrick

Pochettino is set to replace Carrick, with United said to have reached an agreement in principle, although nothing has been confirmed yet. The club will have to pay a £7.4 million fee to release him from his United States contract, which runs until 2030.

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He is expected to stay on for the CONCACAF quarter-final ties against Haiti in Miami on Saturday and next Tuesday night before flying to Greater Manchester.