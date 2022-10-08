All-time Ligue 1 top scorers: From Onnis, Revelli and stars of yesteryear

Goal takes a look at the top 10 goalscorers in Ligue 1 of all-time...

Delio Onnis was French domestic football's greatest-ever striker, whose record of 299 goals in 449 games during his 14-year spell in the league stands tall to this day. The Italian-born striker played for the likes of Stade de Reims, Monaco, Tours and Toulon during that period, finishing as the league's top goalscorer five times.

The only other player with 250 or more goals in the history of the French league is Bernard Lacombe. The former striker scored 255 goals in 497 games over 18 years playing for Lyon, Saint-Etienne and Bordeaux. He went on to manage Lyon for four years from 1996 to 2000.

Herve Revelli (216), Roger Courtois (210), Thadee Cisowski (206) and Roger Piantoni (203) are the only other players who have scored 200 or more goals in the French league history.

Joseph Ujlaki (190), Fleury Di Nallo (187), Carlos Bianchi (187) and Gunnar Andersson (187) complete the top 10.

Who are the top 10 goalscorers in Ligue 1 of all time?

Position Player Goals Matches Years 1 Delio Onnis 299 449 1972-1986 2 Bernard Lacombe 255 497 1969-1987 3 Herve Revelli 216 389 1965-1978 4 Roger Courtois 210 288 1932–1956 5 Thadee Cisowski 206 286 1947–1961 6 Roger Piantoni 203 394 1950–1966 7 Roger Ujlaki 190 438 1947-1964 8 Fleury Di Nallo 187 425 1960-1975 9 Carlos Bianchi 179 220 1973-1980 =9 Gunnar Andersson 179 234 1950-1960

But what about the likes of more recent attacking superstars such as Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Edinson Cavani, Alexandre Lacazette, Wissam Ben Yedder and Kylian Mbappe?

Maybe somewhat surprisingly, neither of these players is close to breaking into the top 10 just yet.

In fact, Mbappe is closest of the still active players in Ligue 1 at over 140 goals, but he would probably need another two seasons at PSG before threatening the likes of Bianchi and Andersson.

Cavani ended his PSG career with 138 goals in 200 Ligue 1 appearances, while Ibrahimovic finished with 113 strikes in 122 league outings.