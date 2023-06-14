Alexis Mac Allister labels Liverpool 'the Boca Juniors of England' and explains Jurgen Klopp's role in £35m transfer from Brighton

Alexis Mac Allister has labelled Liverpool "the Boca Juniors of England" while hailing Jurgen Klopp's role in his transfer to Merseyside.

Liverpool sealed Mac-Allister for £35m

Midfielder reveals admiration for Klopp

Calls Liverpool the Boca Juniors of England

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentine midfielder admits his choice to sign for Liverpool from Brighton in a £35 million deal was heavily influenced by Klopp's strong desire to secure his services and continue winning titles for the club. Mac Allister had the opportunity to speak with the German manager and get an insight into his vision for the future, and he quickly realised that Anfield was the perfect place for him to continue his career.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I had the opportunity to speak with him [Klopp]. It was one of the most important reasons why I took the decision so early in the transfer window. I saw his desire to have me and his desire to continue to win titles for the club, so for me it was very important. We spoke about football, his vision and his wish that the club continues to grow and wins championships," he told ESPN Argentina.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mac Allister also hailed the rich heritage of Liverpool, who he describes as the "biggest club in England". He looks forward to experiencing the passionate support of Liverpool fans at Anfield, which the World Cup winner has compared to the atmosphere at Boca Juniors in his homeland.

"I'm at a very good stage of my career. I want to make the most of this opportunity," he added. "To arrive to one of the biggest clubs in the world and the biggest in England is a great joy and a dream for me. I feel that joining Liverpool was the right step for me to take, not just because of the present but because of the history that it has and the passion that it transmits. Liverpool is the Boca [Juniors] of England. I can't wait to play there."

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Although Mac Allister needs to wait to make his competitive Anfield debut until August, he will be in action in an international friendly for Argentina against Australia in China on Thursday.