'I never imagined' - Alexia Putellas reflects on reaching 400-game milestone for Barcelona & vows that there will be 'many more' to come

Alexia Putellas created history on Saturday as she made her 400th appearance for Barcelona against Madrid CFF in Liga F.

WHAT HAPPENED? Barcelona marked the player's milestone with a comfortable win over the Madrid-based club with Caroline Graham Hansen and Asisat Oshoala on target for the Catalan giants. The 29-year-old, who has been part of the club since 2012, expressed her gratitude towards the fans upon reaching the milestone and vowed to continue at the club for many more years.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters after the match, Putellas said, "It's a great source of pride for me. I never imagined everything that has come after, what we have achieved, how the fans have supported us. It's a pride, and I hope there will be many more."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The two-time recipient of the Women's Ballon d'Or has won multiple trophies during her time in Barcelona which include seven Liga F titles and two Women's Champions League trophies.

WHAT NEXT? After the international break, Barcelona will next face Sporting Huelva on October 1.