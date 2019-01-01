Alex Morgan scores 100th USWNT goal

The U.S. forward netted in the first half against Australia at Dick's Sporting Goods Park, reaching the milestone

Alex Morgan has scored her 100th U.S. women's national team goal, netting in the 14th minute against on Thursday.

Morgan became the seventh USWNT player to hit the mark, and the third youngest.

The 29-year-old forward got on the end of a long ball and bodied off a defender, before cutting onto her right foot and finishing past Lydia Williams in the Aussie goal.

Morgan has joined Tiffeny Milbrett, Carli Lloyd, Michelle Akers, Kristine Lilly, Mia Hamm and Abby Wambach on 100 national team goals.

Article continues below

Only Wambach and Hamm were younger than Morgan when they reached the milestone.

Morgan scored her 100th goal on her 159th national team appearance.

More to follow...