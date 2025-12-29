How to buy Al-Riyadh 2025/26 tickets: Saudi Pro League prices, upcoming fixtures & more

The Saudi Pro League has risen dramatically in global stature in recent seasons, thanks to the influx of some of the world’s top football stars to the Middle East. Among the clubs competing in this elite division is Al‑Riyadh, one of the four teams from the Saudi capital, Riyadh, battling it out at the pinnacle of Saudi football.

While not as decorated as some of its city rivals, Al‑Riyadh has a rich history dating back to its founding in 1953 and currently plays its home matches in the Saudi Pro League, showcasing its growth among the Kingdom’s top sides.

Let GOAL guide you through everything you need to know about buying tickets for Al‑Riyadh matches, including where to purchase them and how much they cost, so you can be there in person to support the club.

Upcoming Al-Riyadh 2026 fixtures

Date Game (Local Time) Tickets Jan 10, 2026 Al-Riyadh vs Al-Fayha (8:30 PM) Tickets Jan 13, 2026 Al-Fateh vs. Al-Riyadh (8:30 PM) Tickets Jan 18, 2026 Al-Riyadh vs. Al-Taawoun (8:30 PM) Tickets Jan 21, 2026 Al-Okhdood vs. Al-Riyadh (8:30 PM) Tickets Jan 25, 2026 Al-Riyadh vs. Al Hilal (8:30 PM) Tickets Jan 28, 2026 Al-Najma vs. Al-Riyadh (8:20 PM) Tickets Feb 2, 2026 Al-Riyadh vs. Al Nassr (8:15 PM) Tickets

How to buy Al-Riyadh 2025/26 tickets

The most reliable way to purchase Al‑Riyadh match tickets is through the official Saudi Pro League (SPL) website, where you can navigate to the ‘Fixture/Tickets’ section under the ‘Matches’ tab. Tickets are also available via the Prince Turki bin Abdul Aziz Stadium official portal.

Matchweeks in the Saudi Pro League typically run over three days, from Thursday to Saturday, aligning with the Saudi weekend, and tickets are usually released a couple of weeks ahead of each game.

For high-demand fixtures, such as the Capital Derby or other popular matches involving Al‑Riyadh, it’s strongly recommended to buy tickets as soon as they go on sale to secure the best seats.

No club membership is required to buy single-game tickets, but Al‑Riyadh also offers various Membership packages, each providing perks such as priority ticket access, exclusive content, and stadium benefits.

While official league and stadium portals remain the safest way to secure tickets, supporters can also check trusted secondary platforms such as StubHub, where tickets start from around SAR 69, providing an alternative option for fans looking to attend.

How much are Al-Riyadh 2025/26 tickets?

Al‑Riyadh ticket prices vary depending on the fixture, seating category, and level of demand.

Premium options, such as VIP boxes and executive suites, come at a higher cost, while general admission tickets provide a more affordable way to catch the action. For big matches, prices can range from SAR 50 up to SAR 1,500 or more for premium seating.

Fans should keep an eye on the official SPL website or the Prince Turki bin Abdul Aziz Stadium portal for the latest ticket information, including availability and pricing.

Tickets are also available on trusted secondary platforms such as StubHub, with prices starting from SAR 69, offering an alternative for supporters looking to secure their spot.

What to expect from Al-Riyadh 2025/26?

Al‑Riyadh SC, founded in 1953, is one of the historic clubs in Saudi football. While not as decorated as some Riyadh rivals, they have steadily grown in prominence in the Saudi Pro League, competing among the country’s top teams and building a solid domestic presence.

In recent seasons, Al‑Riyadh have been actively strengthening their squad, aiming to challenge for league honours and make an impact in the top flight. The club continues to attract quality players, blending local talent with key international signings to enhance both performance and visibility on the regional stage.

Fans looking to catch Al‑Riyadh in action at Prince Turki bin Abdul Aziz Stadium can secure their tickets ahead of upcoming fixtures, ensuring they don’t miss the chance to witness some of the most exciting matches in the league.

History of Prince Turki bin Abdul Aziz Stadium

Prince Turki bin Abdul Aziz Stadium is the traditional home ground of Al‑Riyadh SC, located in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The venue has been a key part of the city’s sporting landscape since it opened in 1988, giving local fans a place to cheer on their team in passionate league battles.

The stadium has a seating capacity of around 15,000 spectators, making it an intimate but lively setting where supporters can get close to the action. Its compact design helps create a charged atmosphere on matchdays, especially during important Pro League fixtures.

Situated along Salah Ad Din Al Ayyubi Road in the Al‑Malaz district of Riyadh, the stadium is easy to reach for local fans and plays a central role in the club’s identity.

Although it’s smaller than some of the Kingdom’s larger arenas, Prince Turki bin Abdul Aziz Stadium remains a beloved venue for the Al‑Riyadh faithful - a place where memorable league moments are made and where supporters come together to back their side in the Saudi Pro League.